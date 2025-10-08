Dolly Parton Assures Fans She’s Just Fine: ‘Do I Look Sick to You?’ | Video

“Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here,” a lively and vibrant Parton says on Instagram

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee
Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Take it from Dolly: She’s OK!

Looking vibrant and lively as ever, Dolly Parton posted an Instagram on Wednesday assuring fans that though “there’s a lot of rumors out there,” she’s doing just fine.

“Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here. … Do I look sick to you?” Parton joked from the set of a commercial she was shooting for the Grand Ole Opry. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I’m OK!”

After a brief hiatus from all but one-off public performances and appearances, Parton was scheduled to begin a limited residency at the Colosseum at Caesars’ Palace in December, but announced Sept. 28 that the six-show run would be postponed until 2026 due to health issues she did not disclose. On Tuesday, her sister Freida asked fans to pray for her Dolly, who “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

“I’ve got some problems, as I’ve mentioned,” the 79-year-old Parton continued on her commercial-set post. “Back when my husband Carl (Dean) was very sick – that was for a long time – and then when he passed (in March), I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of … nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

Parton did not disclose what the “few treatments here and there” she’s undergoing are, but assured fans that she’s hardly at death’s door, as many believed after her cancellation and sister’s call for prayers.

“I’m not dying!,” she added. “There’s just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK. I ain’t done yet – I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done workin’.”

Read Next
Dolly Parton's Sister Calls on the 'Power of Prayer' for Ailing Singer After Postponed Vegas Residency

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments