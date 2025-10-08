Dolly Parton Assures Fans She’s Just Fine: ‘Do I Look Sick to You?’ | Video

Take it from Dolly: She’s OK!

Looking vibrant and lively as ever, Dolly Parton posted an Instagram on Wednesday assuring fans that though “there’s a lot of rumors out there,” she’s doing just fine.

“Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here. … Do I look sick to you?” Parton joked from the set of a commercial she was shooting for the Grand Ole Opry. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I’m OK!”

After a brief hiatus from all but one-off public performances and appearances, Parton was scheduled to begin a limited residency at the Colosseum at Caesars’ Palace in December, but announced Sept. 28 that the six-show run would be postponed until 2026 due to health issues she did not disclose. On Tuesday, her sister Freida asked fans to pray for her Dolly, who “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

“I’ve got some problems, as I’ve mentioned,” the 79-year-old Parton continued on her commercial-set post. “Back when my husband Carl (Dean) was very sick – that was for a long time – and then when he passed (in March), I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of … nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

Parton did not disclose what the “few treatments here and there” she’s undergoing are, but assured fans that she’s hardly at death’s door, as many believed after her cancellation and sister’s call for prayers.

“I’m not dying!,” she added. “There’s just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK. I ain’t done yet – I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done workin’.”