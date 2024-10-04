Donald Glover Cancels Childish Gambino Tour Due to ‘Ailment,’ Upcoming Surgery

Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino tour in North America and Europe after scheduling surgery.

The news comes after Glover postponed the North America dates in early September. At the time, he told people to “hold onto [their] tickets,” assuring fans that “ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.” That won’t be the case anymore.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal,” Glover wrote on X Friday.

He continued, “My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now… — donald (@donaldglover) October 4, 2024

The actor and singer also thanked his fans for the “love, privacy and support.” No details were given about the nature of Glover’s ailment or what kind of surgery he’ll undergo.

The tour was being touted as the final act for Childish Gambino as Glover planned to retire the moniker when it wrapped up.

Glover initially postponed the tour to “focus on my physical health for a few weeks.” The postponement happened a day after his show in Houston got canceled for matters related to his health.

Although the North America and Europe tours are canceled, nothing in Glover’s social media statement indicated whether or not his stops in New Zealand and Australia – planned for January and February 2025 – are still in place.

On top of his Childish Gambino tour, Glover also earned accolades this year for his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series on Prime Video. The actor earned an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nod as part of the 16 total nominations the show tallied up.