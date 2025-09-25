Trump Administration Cozies Back Up to Elon Musk With New AI Tech Deal

The Trump administration announced a new deal with Elon Musk on Thursday, partnering with his artificial intelligence platform in a sign of renewed warmth between the temperamental president and the tech billionaire.

The agreement between the General Services Administration and xAI gives federal agencies access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast, two of the company’s chatbot models, and dedicated xAI engineers to support them. Access to the tools comes at $0.42 per agency, according to the GSA, and represents the government’s desire for a broader adoption of AI across the federal workforce.

“xAI has the most powerful AI compute and most capable AI models in the world,” Musk, who serves as xAI’s CEO, said in a statement. “Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before. We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country.”

The partnership reflects another shift in the dynamic between Trump and Musk. The two were close throughout the final months of the 2024 election, and Musk spearheaded cutting the federal workforce through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in early 2025.

But as Trump barreled his federal spending package through Congress in June, threatening the spending cuts that DOGE worked to implement, Musk lashed out at Trump and briefly tied him to government files on the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Trump said Musk had “lost his mind” and went “off the rails,” though he tried to appear conciliatory throughout the summer.

The two eventually reunited at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the slain conservative youth activist, in Arizona on Sunday. They sat next to each other, leading to a White House X post that read: “POTUS x Elon Musk. For Charlie.”

Trump also spoke about their reunion after the event, telling reporters the two had “a little conversation.” “I thought it was nice,” he added.