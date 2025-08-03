Elon Musk Donated $5 Million to Trump Super PAC Weeks After Epstein Files Claim

Elon Musk donated $15 million to Donald Trump’s Super PAC MAGA Inc., as well as to the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund, according to Federal Election Commission filings published on Thursday. Both funds serve to support House and Senate Republicans.

Musk spent nearly $300 million to support Trump and Republicans in their election bids in 2024 and, much to the then-delight of Trump, openly sported a “dark MAGA” black hat ahead of the president’s re-election. He was brought onboard to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in November.

But the chummy relationship began to show signs of cracking soon after Musk’s appointment, and the frenemies exchanged a series of written insults across social media in June. Musk accused Trump of being in the Epstein files — a point of contention that still dogs the administration — and two days later the president retaliated by accusing Musk of being a “big-time drug addict.”

Though Musk has since walked back many of his accusations and insults, the duo haven’t openly resumed the type of working relationship they once enjoyed. That coupled with Musk’s own insistence he would form his own political party (he announced the America Party on X on July 7) makes the sizable donations something of a surprise.

CNN reported Musk is also the largest individual contributor to the congressional PACs, and has also poured an additional $45 million into America PAC (the super PAC he supervises). Notably, the FEC filings released last week only cover his financial activity through the end of June, and it’s not implausible he has continued to donate to the same efforts.