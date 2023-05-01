Donald Trump will headline a CNN town hall on May 10 as a candidate – a strong signal that the battle for the 2024 presidential election is already getting underway.

The live event will take place at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by CNN “This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins. The former president will take questions from Collins as well as New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

This will mark CNN’s first town hall of many as the 2024 presidential race starts in earnest. CNN has a long history of featuring all leading presidential candidates in political events as part of the network’s campaign coverage.

Collins is currently the host of “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow. Prior to that, the American journalist served as the chief White House correspondent for CNN until 2022. She also worked as the White House correspondent for “The Daily Caller” before she joined CNN.

Though Trump is the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming election, the former president is in a complicated legal position. In March of this year, Trump was criminally indicted on 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records. The case largely revolves around the hush money payments that were given to women Trump allegedly had extramarital affairs with, including pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. This was part of a “catch and kill” operation designed to suppress negative press around the time of the 2016 election. On April 4, Trump pled not guilty. The trial is currently ongoing with a hearing planned for December.

Trump is also being sued by author, journalist and former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. In her 2019 book, “What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal,” Carroll accused Les Moonves and Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. She has since taken these accusations to court and is now suing Trump for defamation and battery.

According to the network, the May 10 town hall will be available to stream live for pay TV subscribers through CNN.com, on CNN’s mobile apps under “TV channels” or through CNNgo where available. It will also be available on demand to pay TV subscribers starting Thursday, May 11, via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.