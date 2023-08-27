Trump Spokesperson Mocks Suggestion He Needs Legal Fight Prep: Donald’s ‘Not Your Average Person’ (Video)

Donald Trump’s legal spokesperson Alina Habba stopped by “Fox News Sunday” to reassure viewers that the former president is doing just fine, despite the legal battles he faces. When asked how Habba is prepping Trump for the four cases against him, she scoffed at the suggestion that he might need to prepare at all. Habba said, “If it was a normal person, honestly, Shannon, I could understand the concern. President Trump is not your average person.”

Habba continued, “He’s incredibly intelligent and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them. These are not complicated facts. Look at Fani [Willis, Fulton County DA]. It was a phone call. A phone call that’s been around forever, that he refers to as the ‘perfect phone call.’ What is he going to have to be prepped for? The truth? You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Trump currently faces 91 charges across four cases at both the federal and state level. On March 30, a jury voted to charge the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to allegations that he paid adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about their reported affair. Those allegations have been corroborated by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who went to prison for his own role in the incident. Trump’s trial is scheduled for March 2024.

On June 8, Trump was charged with 37 felony counts pertaining to allegations that he brought classified documents to his Florida residence, Mar-A-Lago, after leaving the White House. He is accused of storing the documents in the residence, and this case is expected to go to court in May 2024.

In August, Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Also in August, Trump was charged with election fraud, racketeering and more in relation to allegations that he attempted to change, or attempted to influence others to change, the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. A number of Trump’s associates, including Rudy Guiliani, have also been charged.

Habba’s insistence that Trump has done nothing wrong is in line with the man’s repeated Truth Social posts that vehemently argue the same. Trump has fired off a number of insults and threats toward the prosecutors leading the cases against him and most recently declared that the United States is becoming a “Banana Republic” that is entering “dark days.”

The degree to which voters are concerned about the allegations against Trump seems to vary based on who is asked. Earlier this month, CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten admitted that he’s not sure if Trump’s base cares about the indictments at all. In light of the fourth indictment against the former president, Enten said, “The GOP base has made up its mind when it comes to these indictments. They don’t believe that Trump should have been charged with a crime.”

But this weekend, Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov pointed out that the “average American” is far less supportive of Trump. She cited recent polling following Trump’s arrest on Thursday and explained, “62% [of Americans] think he committed a crime, including 67% of independents. 61% think that he must stand trial before the election.”

As with most things Trump, the true impact of the indictments against him will take time to understand. Watch the interview with Alina Habba in the video above.