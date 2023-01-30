Donald Trump Roughed Up on Twitter for Comparing Himself to Al Capone: ‘Peak Dementia in Action’

Former President Donald Trump compared himself to the late gangster Al Capone in a Truth Social post about law-enforcement investigations – and over on Twitter, critics went to the mattresses.

“Because of the Weaponization, Targeting, and Unprecedented Harassment, I believe that I have more lawyers working for me on this Corrupt Law Enforcement induced Bull…. than any human being in the history of our Country, including even the late great gangster, Alphonse Capone!” Trump wrote Monday. “This is all being done for POLITICAL REASONS in that I am leading everybody, Republicans & Democrats, by big numbers in the Polls. The Disinformation Specialists are at it again, full time. The Fake News is their TOOL!”

Capone, the Prohibition-era mobster, himself evaded prosecution for years. He was infamously convicted on tax evasion charges, though his involvement in much more violent and serious crimes is undisputed by history.

“Trump comparing his plight to “the late great gangster Alphonse Capone!” is peak dementia in action. He incriminates himself as he mindlessly thinks he’s being shrewd,” wrote Tom Joseph. “When he’s indicted by DA Willis, his fake campaign will disintegrate. He’ll melt down & more enablers will flee.”

“Anyone who’s studied history knows Al Capone ruled a criminal empire complete with bribery, tax evasion, narcotics trafficking, robbery, protection rackets and murder, so why Trump has compared himself to the ‘late great Al Capone’ today is beyond me,” wrote another user. “What’s he think is great?”

The United States Department of Justice is currently investigating Trump for fraud. Special Counsel Jack Smith leads alongside Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Some feel that Trump can’t rise to Capone’s level.

“I’m not a fan of the mafia, but I have the feeling that Al Capone would’ve had Donald Trump collecting on gambling debts and that’s it,” one user tweeted. “Too stupid to rise in the ranks.”

Read more reactions below.

Al Capone is the type of person that TFG admires! — Jerry Critter (@JerryCritter) January 30, 2023

Maybe he's comparing himself to Capone because it was tax evasion that brought him down. — BonJo 🇺🇸💙💜🌊 (@BlueJayBoo) January 30, 2023

An absolute insult to Al Capone. Al Capone was a highly intelligent man. Trump is a fool. — Brenda Factor (@brendafactor2) January 30, 2023

Besides reference to "the late, great Al Capone" I'd say he has more lawyers working on it because Capone had better lawyers because he paid them. — 808MauiMan (@mauial50) January 30, 2023