Donald Trump Wishes Joe Biden a ‘Fast and Successful Recovery’

Donald Trump sent wishes for “a fast and successful recovery” to Joe Biden Sunday after the office for the former president announced his prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” a statement released by Biden’s office and shared by CNN Sunday read.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement also said. The former president is home in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN also reported.

Trump has been a longtime Biden antagonist, and frequently encouraged crowds at his campaign rallies to vote for which term they felt best described the then-president: “Sleepy Joe” or “Crooked Joe.”

In September 2023 Trump challenged Rupert Murdoch and Biden to mental acuity tests.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He continued, “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

He added, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me.”