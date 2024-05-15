Donnie Yen to Star in ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off Film From Lionsgate

Lionsgate will expand the billion-dollar “John Wick” franchise as the studio is developing a film for Donnie Yen to reprise his role in a new film centered around Caine, his character from “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the company announced on Wednesday.

Production will commence in Hong Kong next year.

While the logline is being kept under wraps, the new film will continue Yen’s story arc following the events of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to TheWrap. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

“Working on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was an extraordinary experience,” Yen added. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

The new film was developed as part of Chad Stahelski’s recently announced deal with Lionsgate overseeing the expansion of the “John Wick” universe and will be shepherded by the franchise producers, Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (“John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4,” “Ballerina,” “Monkey Man”), and Stahelski (“John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum,” “Day Shift,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Ballerina”), who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

The screenplay of the new film is being written by Robert Askins, a Tony nominee for his play “Hand to God” and a veteran of “The Umbrella Academy” and AMC’s “The Son.”

The next film in the “John Wick” universe is “Ballerina,” which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. The film, directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, will be released on June 6, 2025.

Yen is represented by Independent Artist Group and by Peco Ng at Bullet Films. Robert Askins is represented by WME and Grandview.