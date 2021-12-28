‘Don’t Look Up’ Podcast Will Chronicle the Making of the Netflix Film

Netflix announced this week that its most popular content on the streaming service at the moment, “Don’t Look Up,” is getting an accompanying behind-the-scenes podcast in January.

“Charting the wild behind the scenes journey as the cast and crew of Adam McKay’s disaster comedy attempt to make a movie during a global crisis, The Last Movie Ever Made: The DON’T LOOK UP Podcast arrives January 2022,” tweeted the streamer’s official account Monday.

According to the podcast’s landing page on Apple Podcasts, stars from the film will tell the story of how they made the movie during the pandemic. Interviewees include Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel and more.

The podcast is made by Netflix, Hyperobject Industries and Pineapple Street Studios.

“Don’t Look Up,” a satirical film from Adam McKay that showcases the reaction of celebrities and world leaders to scientists’ warnings that a comet is headed straight for the planet and will wipe out humanity completely, premiered in theaters on Dec. 10, then hit Netflix on Dec. 24.

In a review for TheWrap earlier this month, Alonso Duralde called it “tedious,” but said it had “all the right things to say about how government, the media, and corporations ignore the emerging disaster of climate change.”