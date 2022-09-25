Actors KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel are added to the existing catalogue of “Don’t Worry Darling” drama by speaking out about being cut “from most of the movie.”

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” Layne wrote on Instagram Sunday, days after “Don’t Worry Darling” was released in theaters, alongside photos and videos of her and Stachel from production. “Love you Ari,” she said with hashtags #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason.

Stachel, who plays Ted, has also been outspoken about his limited role in the final cut of the Olivia Wilde-directed Warner Bros. Pictures movie, most recently posting a TikTok showcasing tweets saying he was a “glorified extra” in the film with the caption “when you end up on the cutting room floor.”

“My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now,” Stachel commented, while co-star Gemma Chan (Shelley) also responded to Layne’s post with a heart.

In the film’s trailer, Layne, who plays Margaret, can be seen standing on the roof of a home in the utopian town Victory, and seems to trigger housewife Alice’s investigation of the seemingly perfect town.

Layne isn’t the only co-star sharing their reactions to the highly discussed film’s release, as the film’s star, Florence Pugh recently broke her silence after refraining to participate in promotional press for the film after alleged tension between her and Wilde.

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times,” Pugh posted on Instagram. “For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”

Pugh’s lack of social media buzz prior to the post didn’t bother Wilde, who told Vanity Fair, “I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act.”

“I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media,” Wilde said. “She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”