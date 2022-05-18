Downton Abbey A New Era

Ben Blackall/Focus

Can ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Finally Bring Seniors Back to Theaters?

by | May 18, 2022 @ 4:12 PM

Cinemas hope the return of the Crawleys can finally bring older moviegoers back despite steadily rising COVID-19 cases

No studio exec in Hollywood likes when theaters put the hopes of a dramatic box office recovery on one of their films, but it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of people on all sides of the film industry praying for some good numbers this weekend for Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

“Everybody is going to be watching this film very closely,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told TheWrap. “It’s going to give us a lot of information about moviegoing interest from a subset of the audience that hasn’t gotten a lot of films that have appealed to them lately.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

A scene from "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (Focus Features)

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Stars Hugh Dancy and Joanne Froggatt on How Hollywood Shakes Up the Sequel

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Beams Up to Top of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

Why Disney Can’t Rely on Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ to Reach Streaming Subscriber Goal | Charts

Fox Leads Monday’s Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Finales
Cannes Market Preview 2022

Cannes Film Market Seeks a New Normal as Buyers Anticipate Big Sales
queer eye

How Reality TV Can Help Streamers Ride Out the Coming Economic Roller Coaster | Chart

Streaming Wars on a Budget? How Hollywood Plans to Scale Back Content Spending | Chart
doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness-benedict-cumberbatch

‘Doctor Strange 2’ to Add $60 Million-Plus in 2nd Weekend at Box Office
Elon Musk Twitter

Is Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout for Real? And If the Deal Collapses, What Happens Next?
landmark pico

Why Losing L.A.’s Landmark Pico Theater Will ‘Force Indie Studios to Get Creative’
FunMeter

Why the FunMeter Duo Is Expanding From Docs About ‘Quirky Fraud Cases’ to Become ‘Full Service’ Producers