‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Special to Air on NBC in September

“Downton Abbey” will debut its deep dive into the final chapter not on PBS, but on NBC. The primetime behind-the-scenes special “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” will air on NBC on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock.

This one-hour special will air two days before the third and final movie’s theatrical debut. Filmed in London’s famous Savoy Hotel, it will feature conversations with the cast as they reunite and share never-before-heard stories from their time in the franchise.

Returning cast members will include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol and Penelope Wilton, as well as production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins and composer John Lunn.

That isn’t the only way NBCUniversal is partnering with “Downton Abbey.” Starting on Sept. 1, all six seasons of the critically beloved series, as well as its movies “Downton Abbey” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” will be available to stream on Peacock.

The final film in the franchise, “The Grand Finale” follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As Lady Mary Talbot (Dockery) becomes a source of scandal because of her divorce, the family faces financial troubles. The movie is a Carnival Films production that will be distributed by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” enters theaters on Sept. 12.