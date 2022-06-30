Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fettermen released a campaign ad in the style of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” Thursday morning mocking Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Republican primary win in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

“‘Hey People Magazine, welcome to my crib(s)’ – Dr. Oz, literally,” Fettermen captioned his campaign video on Twitter, “As a general rule of thumb, celebrity TV doctors with over $100 million in asset$ + several properties NOT IN PA don’t usually fight for working people.”

The video overlays the title sequence and catchy music of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” with a People Magazine clip in which Oz and his wife show off their lavish home in New Jersey — which Oz says had been previously purchased by King George II. Noting their additional eight properties, including a new purchase in Pennsylvania, the video intercuts clips of Oz kissing his Hollywood star with his various homes.

The ad closes by saying “And he finally bought a NEW house in Pennsylvania” and ends on an image Fettermen’s campaign slogan, “Every county. Every vote.”

Fettermen’s newest campaign ad comes weeks after Oz, who is a hardcore Trump supporter, was declared the winner of the Republican primary for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and the pair will face off in the general election in November.

Following Oz’s victory, Jimmy Kimmel imagined what it would be like if Oprah apologized for having introduced him on the American public, as Oprah had backed Oz at the beginning of his career. In May, Stephen Colbert questioned Oz’s Pennsylvania candidacy, joking that “despite the fact that until the moment he announced, [Oz had] been living in and filming his show in New Jersey.”