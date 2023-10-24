Drag queen and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trixie Mattel is headed to HGTV for a newly greenlit renovation TV show.

“Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home” will follow Mattel alongside partner and motel co-owner David Silver as they continue to mix business with pleasure by buying a new Los Angeles house that requires significant renovations.

The official logline is as follows: “Pushing the envelope during their first year as motel mavens, the couple will take the leap into home ownership and cohabitation with the purchase of their dream home in Los Angeles, but it will need some revamping to make it fit for a queen.”

Consisting of four hour-long episodes, “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home” are slated to premiere on HGTV in summer 2024.

The new series will build on Mattel’s eight-episode Discovery+ show, “Trixie Motel,” which followed the drag queen as Mattel and Silver tackled renovating a rundown Palm Springs motel to a trendy hot spot after Mattel invested her life savings into the project. After debuting in June 2022, “Trixie Motel” is available to stream on Max.

“’Trixie Motel’ quickly became a fan favorite program tapping into the outrageous vision that Trixie and David brought to life while also showing the sweet dynamic of their real-life relationship,” HGTV head of content Loren Ruch said in a statement. “Now we’ll get to check in on the couple’s progress as motel proprietors and watch them navigate the highs and lows of a personal renovation project while moving in together for the first time.”

Produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, executive producers for “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home” include Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Mattel first rose to prominence after competing on the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2015, where she landed sixth place in the drag competition show. In 2018, she was extended an invite to compete on the third installment of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” during which she won first place.