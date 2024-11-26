Drake has thrown a second legal punch against Universal Music Group (UMG), questioning why his own label would approve Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against him, “Not Like Us.”

In his new petition, which was filed in Texas and obtained by TheWrap, the Canadian rapper is seeking discovery to determine whether UMG “funneled payments” to iHeartRadio in a “pay-to-play scheme” to promote his rival’s song, despite knowing it was “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

The lyrics in question became one of the most recited portions of the viral song over the summer after it was released on July 4. One of the “Not Like Us” verses is as follows: “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young. You better not ever go to cell block one. To any bitch that talk to him and they in love, just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em.”

In another line, Lamar says: “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.” And in another, Lamar raps: “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor.”

As it relates to potential defamation claims, the complaint states UMG “could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed. But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plant to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Both artists notably have record deals under UMG. TheWrap has reached out to Drake and Universal Music Group for further comment.

The Canadian rapper’s move came one day after he accused UMG and Spotify in New York of plotting against him by artificially inflating the numbers for the diss track — but not his music.

Lamar, who just released his surprise album “GNX,” will next take the stage as the headliner for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.