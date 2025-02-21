Drew Barrymore Officially Scores Guinness World Record as Youngest Person to Host a TV Sketch Comedy Show | Video

It’s hard to think of a cooler birthday gift than becoming a Guinness World Record holder. And that’s exactly what Drew Barrymore was given for her 50th birthday special.

During Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” — one day ahead of her actual birthday — Rachel Dratch appeared dressed as George Washington. The two recently appeared together during a “Debbie Downer” sketch for the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.” Dratch is always one for a silly costume, but there was a method to the “SNL” alum’s madness.

“I have a special decree, a presentation. In 1982, at the age of seven, the magnanimous Drew Barrymore became the youngest person to ever host ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Dratch as Washington told the studio audience. “She was fresh off the set of ‘E.T.’ surrounded by ‘SNL’ greats like Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”

Barrymore then called the experience the “coolest thing ever” and noted that it’s “one of the things I’m most proud of.” That’s what made what happened next such a big deal. Gayle King then welcomed Michael Empric, an official adjudicator and spokesperson for Guinness World Records, onto the program.

“Today, Drew, I can announce with a measurement of seven years, 271 days, you are the youngest person to ever host a TV sketch comedy show,” Empric told the host. “Congratulations, you are officially an amazing Guinness World Record title-holder.” He then presented Barrymore with a framed certification of her accomplishment.

That was far from the only present Barrymore received for the big 5-0. She was also given her own signature Pantone color in yellow, an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the California Institute of Arts and cakes specially designed by her daughters.

New episodes of “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiere weekdays starting at 9 a.m. ET. Check your local listing, here.