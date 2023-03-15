Drew Barrymore Brings the Scares in Video Reveal as Host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

It’s that time of the year again, the MTV Movie and TV Awards are back, and this time Drew Barrymore will serve as host for the event.

“We’ll be there, will you?” Barrymore says as she channels the murderous AI doll from the film “M3gan” in a video reveal.

“And now for a breaking Drew’s News report, we go to our special correspondent, M3gan,” Barrymore says in the promotional video while dressed in a M3gan. “Thank you, Drew. I actually have news for you. You’re hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. How exciting.” You can watch the full video above.

The video then cuts back to Drew, who says it’s an honor to have been chosen for the role, adding that this year’s awards will be catered to fans.

“I’m a fan, and you’re a fan of scary movies right?” Barrymore questions. The clip then shows a person dressed as “Scream’s” ghostface. The cameo is a nod to Barrymore and her role in the first film of the “Scream” franchise. She also shouted out “Cocaine Bear,” which premiered last month.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” host has taken home three Golden Popcorns, winning her first for “Best Kiss” for “The Wedding Singer.” She also was awarded for Best On-Screen Team for “Charlie’s Angels.” In 2020, her talk show was nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The evening — which will air internationally in 150 countries — will highlight and award popular films and TV shows that are beloved by fans. The awards ceremony will take place live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.