‘Dune,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘Loki’ Top Visual Effects Society Award Nominations

“Dune” and “Encanto” led all feature films with six nominations and “Loki” was the leading television program with four noms for the Visual Effects Society’s 20th annual VES Awards, which announced its nominees on Tuesday morning.
The nominations for “Dune” included one for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the VES category that most closely corresponds to the Oscars’ Best Visual Effects category. Its competitors in that category are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “No Time to Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
All six of those nominated films are on the 10-film Oscars shortlist, along with two films that received VES nominations in other categories, “Black Widow” and “Eternals,” and two that were not nominated at all, “Free Guy” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
“Shang-Chi,” “Spider-Man,” “Jungle Cruise” and “The Suicide Squad” received three nominations each, while “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “The Matrix” received two.
Among animated features, “Encanto” led with six nominations, followed by “Raya and the Last Dragon” with five and “Luca” with four.
“Loki” was the leading episodic project, with four nominations, followed by “Foundation” and “WandaVision” with three.
While the VES Awards were originally scheduled to take place in person on March 8, the timing and format of this year’s show is still under consideration.
The complete list of nominations:
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Dune”
Paul Lambert, Brice Parker, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
John “D.J.” Des Jardin, Tamara Kent, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Smith, Mike Meinardus
“The Matrix Resurrections”
Dan Glass, Nina Fallon, Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, James Schwalm
“No Time To Die”
Charlie Noble, Mara Bryan, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Courbold
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Christopher Townsend, Damien Carr, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Candyman”
Andrew Zink, James McQuaide, Josh Simmonds, Drew Dir, Ryan Evans
“Last Night in Soho”
Tom Proctor, Gavin Gregory, Julian Gnass, Fabricio Baessa
“Nightmare Alley”
Dennis Berardi, Ryan MacDuff, Mark Hammond, David Roby, Geoff Hill
“The Last Duel”
Gary Brozenich, Helen Judd, Jessica Norman, Yann Blondel, Stefano Pepin
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Alex Lemke, Michael Huber, Michael Ralla, Benedikt Laubenthal
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
“Encanto”
Scott Kersavage, Bradford Simonsen, Thaddeus P. Miller, Ian Gooding
“Luca”
Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren, David Ryu, Jon Reisch
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Kyle Odermatt, Osnat Shurer, Kelsey Hurley, Paul Felix
“Sing 2”
Patrick Delage, Nathalie Vancauwenberghe, Christophe Lourdelet, Boris Jacq
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
Alan Hawkins, Carey A. Smith, Mike Lasker, Nicola Lavender
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
“Foundation”: The Emperor’s Peace
Chris MacLean, Addie Manis, Mike Enriquez, Chris Keller, Paul Byrne
“Loki”: Journey Into Mystery
Dan DeLeeuw, Allison Paul, Sandra Balej, David Seager
“Lost in Space”: Trust
Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Juri Stanossek, Niklas Jacobson, Paul Benjamin
“The Nevers”: Ignition
Johnny Han, Jack Geist, Justin Mitchell, Emanuel Fuchs, Michael Dawson
“The Stand”
Jake Braver, Phillip Hoffman, Laurent Hugueniot, Vincent Papaix
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
“9-1-1 Lone Star”: Hold the Line
Brigitte Bourque, Tyler Deck, Jason Gottlieb, Josephine Noh, Elia Popov
“See”: Rock-A-Bye
Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Javier Roca, Tristan Zerafa, Tony Kenny
“Squid Game”: VIPS
Jaihoon Jung, Hyejin Kim, Hyungrok Kim, Sungman Jun
“Sweet Tooth”: Sorry About All the Dead People
Rob Price, Danica Tsang, Matt Bramante, Jayme Vandusen
“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Chicago
Brendan Taylor, Stephen Lebed, Kayla Cabral, Brannek Gaudet
“The Mysterious Benedict Society”: A Bunch of Smart Orphans
Philippe Thibault, Marie-Pierre Boucher, Alexis Belanger, Gabriel Beauvais
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Battlefield 2042”
Anders Egleus, Jeremy Chubb, Gray Horsfield, Sean Ellis
“Call of Duty: Vanguard”
Sandy Lin-Chiang, Joseph Knox, Gareth Richards, Shane Daley
“Forza Horizon 5”
Don Arceta, Valentyn Minytskyi, Conar Cross, George Ilenei
“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”
Grant Hollis, Yancy Young, Steven Russell, Sean Applegate
Returnal; Playstation 5
Harry Krueger, Tony Salkovuo, Risto Jankkila, Sharman Jagadeesan
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
“Far Cry 6”: Chicharrón Run
Niklas Ström, Kajsa Kurténm Nicklas Andersson, Adrian Tsang
“Lego”: Rebuild the World
Fabian Frank, Anandi Peiris, Kiril Mirkov, Platon Filimonov
“Lexus”: Parking Spot
Alex Thomas, Andrew McLintock, JD Yepes, Clement Renaudin
“Sheba”: Hope Reef
Grant Walker, Sophie Harrison, Hernan Llano, Michael Baker
“Zillow”: The Journey
Ben Kwok, Ashley Goodwin, Oliver Varteressian, Yebin Ahn, Tom Bussell
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
“Hôtel de la Marine”
Franck Lambertz, Hugues Allart, Olivier Jarry, Pierre Jury
“Jurassic World Adventure”
Eugénie von Tunzelmann, Maximilian McNair MacEwan, Stephen Goalby, Brad Silby
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Finch”: Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev, Matthias Schoenegger, Simon Allen, Paul Nelson
“Flora & Ulysses”: Ulysses
Pierre-Loïc Hamon, Sachin Tyagi, Nandini Nambiar, Loïc Mireault
“Jungle Cruise”: Aguirre
Alexander Lee, Claus Pedersen, Rasely Ma, Gary Wu
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”: Carnage
Richard Spriggs, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Cuenca, Federico Frassinelli
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
“Encanto”: Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan, Sergi Caballer, Mary Twohig, Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez
“Luca”: Luca
Gwendelyn Enderoglu, Laurie Nguyen Kim, Tanja Krampfert, Maria Lee
“Raya and the Last Dragon”: Tuk Tuk
Brian Menz, Punn Wiantrakoon, Erik Hansen, Vicky YuTzu Lin
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”: Katie Mitchell
Lindsey Olivares, Kurt Judson, Soh-I Jeong, Rohini Kumar
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Lisey’s Story”: The Long Boy
Mohsen Mousavi, Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi, Mattias Brunosson, Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves
“Love, Death & Robots”: Snow in the Desert; Hirald
Maxime Luere, Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel, Laura Guerreiro, Florent Duport
“The Witcher”: Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature
Hannes Faupel, Stéphane Paccolat, Ivan Cadena Ayala, Laurent Fortin
“The Witcher”: Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev, Rasely Ma, Mike Beaulieu, Robin Witzsche
“Y: The Last Man”: Ampersand
Mike Beaulieu, Michael Dharney, Peter Pi, Aidana Sakhvaliyeva
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL
“Avanti West Coast, Feel Good Travel”: Terri
Tom Raynor, Chloe Dawe, Suvi Jokiniemi, Alex Doyle
“Far Cry 6”: Chicharrón
Elin Laven, Gustav Ahren, Anton Stattin, Simon Decombel
“France Télévision”: Sumo
Geoffroy Barbet-Massin, Vincent Venchiarutti, Antoine Antin, Mathias Lachal
“ING, Do Your Thing”: Roary the Lion
Chris Welsby, Clementine Supiot, Kiril Mirkov, Arnau Gilabert
“Smart Energy, Einstein Knows Best”: Einstein
Alex Hammond, Harsh Borah, Clare Williams, Andreas Graichen
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Dune”: Arrakeen City
Rhys Salcombe, Seungjin Woo, Jeremie Touzery, Marc Austin
“Jungle Cruise”: Waterfall Canyon
Mark McNicholl, Frédéric Valleur, Hamish Beachman, Mark Wainwright
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville, Thomas Dotheij, Ryan Olliffe, Claire Le Teuff
“The Suicide Squad”: Valle Del Marre
Nick Cattell, Jason Desjarlais, Matt Fitzgerald, Jerome Moo
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
“Encanto”: Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre, Andrew Finley, Chris Patrick O’Connell, Amol Sathe
“Luca”: Portorosso Piazza
Airton Dittz, Jr., Jack Hattori, Michael Rutter, Joshua West
“Raya and the Last Dragon”: Talon
Mingjue Helen Chen, Chaiwon Kim, Virgilio John Aquino, Diana Jiang LeVangie
“Sing 2”: Crystal Theater
Ludovic Ramière, Théo Rivoalen, Henri Deruer, Frédéric Mainil
“Vivo”: Mambo Cabana
Bertrand Bry-Marfaing, Josef Dylan Swift, Geeta Basantani, Jeremy Kim
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Foundation”: Trantor Cityscape
Samuel Simanjuntak, Melaina Mace, Benjamin Ruiz, Alessandro Vastalegna
“Hawkeye, Echoes”: Manhattan Bridge
Nicholas Hodgson, David Abbott, Nick Cattell, Jin Choi
“Hawkeye”: Season 1, Episode 6; Rockefeller Center
John O’Connell, Tiffany Yung, Orion Terry, Ho Kyung Ahn
“Sheba”: Hope Reef
Henrique Campanha, Baptiste Roy, Luca Veronese, Timothee Maron
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
“Encanto”: We Don’t Talk about Bruno
Nathan Detroit Warner, Dorian Bustamante, Tyler Kupferer, Michael Woodside
“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Ocean Battle
Shawn Hull, Robert Wiese, Steven Tom, Eric Petey
“Loki”: Lamentis; Race to the Ark
Jesse Lewis-Evans, Luke Avery, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Scott Inkster
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Rob Dressel, Adolph Lusinsky, Paul Felix
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Sebastian Trujillo, Louis-Daniel Poulin, Nathan Abbot, Shannon Justison
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
“Black Widow”: The Red Room
Tristan John Connors, Bo Kwon, James Stuart, Ryan Duhaime
“Dune”: Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin, Anna Yamazoe, Michael Chang, Rachael Dunk
“Encanto”: Casita Madrigal
Jonathan Lin, Chris Patrick O’Connell, Christoffer Pedersen, Alberto Abril
“The Suicide Squad”: Jotunheim
Simon Dean Morley, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Layne Howe, Alberto R. S. Hernandez
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Dune”: Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm, Ivan Larinin, Hideki Okano, Zuny An
“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Ocean Water & Battle Destruction
Jonathan Freisler, Nahuel Alberto Letizia, Eloi Andaluz Fullà, Saysana Rintharamy
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Water, Bubbles & Magic
Simone Riginelli, Claude Schitter, Teck Chee Koi, Arthur Graff
“The Suicide Squad”: Corto Maltese City Destruction
David R. Davies, Rogier Fransen, Sandy Sutherland, Brandon James Fleet
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
“Encanto”
Francisco Rodriguez, Christopher Hendryx, Brent Burley, David Hutchins
“Luca”
Amit Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Emron Grover, Tim Speltz
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Le Joyce Tong, Henrik Fält, Rattanin Sirinaruemarn, Jacob Rice
“Sing 2”
Richard Adenot, Guillaume Gay, Frédéric Valz-Gris, Antoine Brémont
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Foundation”: Collapse of the Galactic Empire
Giovanni Casadei, Mikel Zuloaga, Steven Moor, Louis Manjarres
“Loki”: Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud
George Kuruvilla, Menno Dijkstra, Matthew Hanger, Jiyong Shin
“The Nevers”
David Stopford, Michele Stocco, Mike Hsu, Justin Mitchell
“WandaVision”: Vision’s Destruction
Sylvain Nouveau, Hakim Harrouche, Omar Meradi, Laurent Meste
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
“Black Widow”: Red Room Crashing Back to Earth
Michael Melchiorre, Simon Twine, Daniel Harkness, Tim Crowson
“Dune”: Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas, Francesco Dell’Anna, Abhishek Chaturvedi, Cleve Zhu
“Dune”: Hologram & Hunter Seeker
Patrick Heinen, Jacob Maymudes, Tj Burke, James Jooyoung Lee
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Macau City
Jeremie Maheu, Mathieu Dupuis, Karthic Ramesh, Jiri Kilevnik
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Liberty Island Battle & Christmas Swing Finale
Zac Campbell, Frida Nerdal, Louis Corr, Kelvin Yee
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
“Loki”: Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman, Tom Truscott, Biagio Figliuzzi, Attila Szalma
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: New World Order
Nathan Abbot, Beck Veitch, Markus Reithoffer, James Aldous
“WandaVision”: Goodbye, Vision
David Zaretti, Bimpe Alliu, Michael Duong, Mark Pascoe
“WandaVision”: The Hex
Charles Labbé, Xavier Fourmond, Reuben Barkataki, Vanessa Delarosbil
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Toyota – Never Stop
Michael Ralla, Alejandro Villabon, Alexander Osvaldsson, Paul Krist
Toyota – Upstream
JD Yepes, Paul Krist, Carlos Adarraga Gomez, Minsang Lee
Verizon; The Reset
David Piombino, Rajesh Kaushik, Manideep Sanisetty, Tim Crean
Zillow; The Journey
Ben Kwok, Yebin Ahn, Robert Bruce, Tuna Unalan
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
“Eternals”
Neil Corbould, Keith Corbould, Ray Ferguson, Chris Motjuoadi
“Jungle Cruise”
JD Schwalm, Nick Rand, Robert Spurlock, Nick Byrd
“The Matrix Resurrections”
JD Schwalm, Brendon O’Dell, Michael Kay, Pau Costa Moeller
“The Tomorrow War”
JD Schwalm, Wayne Rowe, Jim Schwalm, Haukur Karlsson
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT
“Green”
Camille Poiriez, Arielle Cohen, Eloise Thibaut, Louis Florean
“Le Souffleur de Rêves”
Lea Desrozier, Paul Denis, Gregoire Hoarau, Lisa Ripper
“Neoshin Episode 01: Cold Blood”
Sebastian Selg, Ramon Schauer, Jiayan Chen, Bea Hoeller
“Relativity”
Hugo Astesano, Loïc Ciaux, Guillaume Hulot, Loïc Remy