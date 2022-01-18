‘Dune,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘Loki’ Top Visual Effects Society Award Nominations

“Dune” and “Encanto” led all feature films with six nominations and “Loki” was the leading television program with four noms for the Visual Effects Society’s 20th annual VES Awards, which announced its nominees on Tuesday morning.

The nominations for “Dune” included one for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the VES category that most closely corresponds to the Oscars’ Best Visual Effects category. Its competitors in that category are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “No Time to Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

All six of those nominated films are on the 10-film Oscars shortlist, along with two films that received VES nominations in other categories, “Black Widow” and “Eternals,” and two that were not nominated at all, “Free Guy” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“Shang-Chi,” “Spider-Man,” “Jungle Cruise” and “The Suicide Squad” received three nominations each, while “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “The Matrix” received two.

Among animated features, “Encanto” led with six nominations, followed by “Raya and the Last Dragon” with five and “Luca” with four.

“Loki” was the leading episodic project, with four nominations, followed by “Foundation” and “WandaVision” with three.

While the VES Awards were originally scheduled to take place in person on March 8, the timing and format of this year’s show is still under consideration.

The complete list of nominations:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”

Paul Lambert, Brice Parker, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

John “D.J.” Des Jardin, Tamara Kent, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Smith, Mike Meinardus

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Dan Glass, Nina Fallon, Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, James Schwalm

“No Time To Die”

Charlie Noble, Mara Bryan, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Courbold

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Christopher Townsend, Damien Carr, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Candyman”

Andrew Zink, James McQuaide, Josh Simmonds, Drew Dir, Ryan Evans

“Last Night in Soho”

Tom Proctor, Gavin Gregory, Julian Gnass, Fabricio Baessa

“Nightmare Alley”

Dennis Berardi, Ryan MacDuff, Mark Hammond, David Roby, Geoff Hill

“The Last Duel”

Gary Brozenich, Helen Judd, Jessica Norman, Yann Blondel, Stefano Pepin

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Alex Lemke, Michael Huber, Michael Ralla, Benedikt Laubenthal

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

Scott Kersavage, Bradford Simonsen, Thaddeus P. Miller, Ian Gooding

“Luca”

Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren, David Ryu, Jon Reisch

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Kyle Odermatt, Osnat Shurer, Kelsey Hurley, Paul Felix

“Sing 2”

Patrick Delage, Nathalie Vancauwenberghe, Christophe Lourdelet, Boris Jacq

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Alan Hawkins, Carey A. Smith, Mike Lasker, Nicola Lavender

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Foundation”: The Emperor’s Peace

Chris MacLean, Addie Manis, Mike Enriquez, Chris Keller, Paul Byrne

“Loki”: Journey Into Mystery

Dan DeLeeuw, Allison Paul, Sandra Balej, David Seager

“Lost in Space”: Trust

Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Juri Stanossek, Niklas Jacobson, Paul Benjamin

“The Nevers”: Ignition

Johnny Han, Jack Geist, Justin Mitchell, Emanuel Fuchs, Michael Dawson

“The Stand”

Jake Braver, Phillip Hoffman, Laurent Hugueniot, Vincent Papaix

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“9-1-1 Lone Star”: Hold the Line

Brigitte Bourque, Tyler Deck, Jason Gottlieb, Josephine Noh, Elia Popov

“See”: Rock-A-Bye

Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Javier Roca, Tristan Zerafa, Tony Kenny

“Squid Game”: VIPS

Jaihoon Jung, Hyejin Kim, Hyungrok Kim, Sungman Jun

“Sweet Tooth”: Sorry About All the Dead People

Rob Price, Danica Tsang, Matt Bramante, Jayme Vandusen

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Chicago

Brendan Taylor, Stephen Lebed, Kayla Cabral, Brannek Gaudet

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”: A Bunch of Smart Orphans

Philippe Thibault, Marie-Pierre Boucher, Alexis Belanger, Gabriel Beauvais

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Battlefield 2042”

Anders Egleus, Jeremy Chubb, Gray Horsfield, Sean Ellis

“Call of Duty: Vanguard”

Sandy Lin-Chiang, Joseph Knox, Gareth Richards, Shane Daley

“Forza Horizon 5”

Don Arceta, Valentyn Minytskyi, Conar Cross, George Ilenei

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”

Grant Hollis, Yancy Young, Steven Russell, Sean Applegate

Returnal; Playstation 5

Harry Krueger, Tony Salkovuo, Risto Jankkila, Sharman Jagadeesan

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Far Cry 6”: Chicharrón Run

Niklas Ström, Kajsa Kurténm Nicklas Andersson, Adrian Tsang

“Lego”: Rebuild the World

Fabian Frank, Anandi Peiris, Kiril Mirkov, Platon Filimonov

“Lexus”: Parking Spot

Alex Thomas, Andrew McLintock, JD Yepes, Clement Renaudin

“Sheba”: Hope Reef

Grant Walker, Sophie Harrison, Hernan Llano, Michael Baker

“Zillow”: The Journey

Ben Kwok, Ashley Goodwin, Oliver Varteressian, Yebin Ahn, Tom Bussell

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

“Hôtel de la Marine”

Franck Lambertz, Hugues Allart, Olivier Jarry, Pierre Jury

“Jurassic World Adventure”

Eugénie von Tunzelmann, Maximilian McNair MacEwan, Stephen Goalby, Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Finch”: Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev, Matthias Schoenegger, Simon Allen, Paul Nelson

“Flora & Ulysses”: Ulysses

Pierre-Loïc Hamon, Sachin Tyagi, Nandini Nambiar, Loïc Mireault

“Jungle Cruise”: Aguirre

Alexander Lee, Claus Pedersen, Rasely Ma, Gary Wu

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”: Carnage

Richard Spriggs, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Cuenca, Federico Frassinelli

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”: Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan, Sergi Caballer, Mary Twohig, Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

“Luca”: Luca

Gwendelyn Enderoglu, Laurie Nguyen Kim, Tanja Krampfert, Maria Lee

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: Tuk Tuk

Brian Menz, Punn Wiantrakoon, Erik Hansen, Vicky YuTzu Lin

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”: Katie Mitchell

Lindsey Olivares, Kurt Judson, Soh-I Jeong, Rohini Kumar

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Lisey’s Story”: The Long Boy

Mohsen Mousavi, Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi, Mattias Brunosson, Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

“Love, Death & Robots”: Snow in the Desert; Hirald

Maxime Luere, Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel, Laura Guerreiro, Florent Duport

“The Witcher”: Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature

Hannes Faupel, Stéphane Paccolat, Ivan Cadena Ayala, Laurent Fortin

“The Witcher”: Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev, Rasely Ma, Mike Beaulieu, Robin Witzsche

“Y: The Last Man”: Ampersand

Mike Beaulieu, Michael Dharney, Peter Pi, Aidana Sakhvaliyeva

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

“Avanti West Coast, Feel Good Travel”: Terri

Tom Raynor, Chloe Dawe, Suvi Jokiniemi, Alex Doyle

“Far Cry 6”: Chicharrón

Elin Laven, Gustav Ahren, Anton Stattin, Simon Decombel

“France Télévision”: Sumo

Geoffroy Barbet-Massin, Vincent Venchiarutti, Antoine Antin, Mathias Lachal

“ING, Do Your Thing”: Roary the Lion

Chris Welsby, Clementine Supiot, Kiril Mirkov, Arnau Gilabert

“Smart Energy, Einstein Knows Best”: Einstein

Alex Hammond, Harsh Borah, Clare Williams, Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”: Arrakeen City

Rhys Salcombe, Seungjin Woo, Jeremie Touzery, Marc Austin

“Jungle Cruise”: Waterfall Canyon

Mark McNicholl, Frédéric Valleur, Hamish Beachman, Mark Wainwright

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville, Thomas Dotheij, Ryan Olliffe, Claire Le Teuff

“The Suicide Squad”: Valle Del Marre

Nick Cattell, Jason Desjarlais, Matt Fitzgerald, Jerome Moo

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”: Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre, Andrew Finley, Chris Patrick O’Connell, Amol Sathe

“Luca”: Portorosso Piazza

Airton Dittz, Jr., Jack Hattori, Michael Rutter, Joshua West

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: Talon

Mingjue Helen Chen, Chaiwon Kim, Virgilio John Aquino, Diana Jiang LeVangie

“Sing 2”: Crystal Theater

Ludovic Ramière, Théo Rivoalen, Henri Deruer, Frédéric Mainil

“Vivo”: Mambo Cabana

Bertrand Bry-Marfaing, Josef Dylan Swift, Geeta Basantani, Jeremy Kim

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Foundation”: Trantor Cityscape

Samuel Simanjuntak, Melaina Mace, Benjamin Ruiz, Alessandro Vastalegna

“Hawkeye, Echoes”: Manhattan Bridge

Nicholas Hodgson, David Abbott, Nick Cattell, Jin Choi

“Hawkeye”: Season 1, Episode 6; Rockefeller Center

John O’Connell, Tiffany Yung, Orion Terry, Ho Kyung Ahn

“Sheba”: Hope Reef

Henrique Campanha, Baptiste Roy, Luca Veronese, Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Encanto”: We Don’t Talk about Bruno

Nathan Detroit Warner, Dorian Bustamante, Tyler Kupferer, Michael Woodside

“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Ocean Battle

Shawn Hull, Robert Wiese, Steven Tom, Eric Petey

“Loki”: Lamentis; Race to the Ark

Jesse Lewis-Evans, Luke Avery, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Scott Inkster

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Rob Dressel, Adolph Lusinsky, Paul Felix

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Sebastian Trujillo, Louis-Daniel Poulin, Nathan Abbot, Shannon Justison

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Black Widow”: The Red Room

Tristan John Connors, Bo Kwon, James Stuart, Ryan Duhaime

“Dune”: Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin, Anna Yamazoe, Michael Chang, Rachael Dunk

“Encanto”: Casita Madrigal

Jonathan Lin, Chris Patrick O’Connell, Christoffer Pedersen, Alberto Abril

“The Suicide Squad”: Jotunheim

Simon Dean Morley, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Layne Howe, Alberto R. S. Hernandez

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”: Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm, Ivan Larinin, Hideki Okano, Zuny An

“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Ocean Water & Battle Destruction

Jonathan Freisler, Nahuel Alberto Letizia, Eloi Andaluz Fullà, Saysana Rintharamy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Water, Bubbles & Magic

Simone Riginelli, Claude Schitter, Teck Chee Koi, Arthur Graff

“The Suicide Squad”: Corto Maltese City Destruction

David R. Davies, Rogier Fransen, Sandy Sutherland, Brandon James Fleet

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

Francisco Rodriguez, Christopher Hendryx, Brent Burley, David Hutchins

“Luca”

Amit Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Emron Grover, Tim Speltz

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Le Joyce Tong, Henrik Fält, Rattanin Sirinaruemarn, Jacob Rice

“Sing 2”

Richard Adenot, Guillaume Gay, Frédéric Valz-Gris, Antoine Brémont

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Foundation”: Collapse of the Galactic Empire

Giovanni Casadei, Mikel Zuloaga, Steven Moor, Louis Manjarres

“Loki”: Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud

George Kuruvilla, Menno Dijkstra, Matthew Hanger, Jiyong Shin

“The Nevers”

David Stopford, Michele Stocco, Mike Hsu, Justin Mitchell

“WandaVision”: Vision’s Destruction

Sylvain Nouveau, Hakim Harrouche, Omar Meradi, Laurent Meste

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Black Widow”: Red Room Crashing Back to Earth

Michael Melchiorre, Simon Twine, Daniel Harkness, Tim Crowson

“Dune”: Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas, Francesco Dell’Anna, Abhishek Chaturvedi, Cleve Zhu

“Dune”: Hologram & Hunter Seeker

Patrick Heinen, Jacob Maymudes, Tj Burke, James Jooyoung Lee

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Macau City

Jeremie Maheu, Mathieu Dupuis, Karthic Ramesh, Jiri Kilevnik

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Liberty Island Battle & Christmas Swing Finale

Zac Campbell, Frida Nerdal, Louis Corr, Kelvin Yee

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“Loki”: Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman, Tom Truscott, Biagio Figliuzzi, Attila Szalma

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: New World Order

Nathan Abbot, Beck Veitch, Markus Reithoffer, James Aldous

“WandaVision”: Goodbye, Vision

David Zaretti, Bimpe Alliu, Michael Duong, Mark Pascoe

“WandaVision”: The Hex

Charles Labbé, Xavier Fourmond, Reuben Barkataki, Vanessa Delarosbil

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota – Never Stop

Michael Ralla, Alejandro Villabon, Alexander Osvaldsson, Paul Krist

Toyota – Upstream

JD Yepes, Paul Krist, Carlos Adarraga Gomez, Minsang Lee

Verizon; The Reset

David Piombino, Rajesh Kaushik, Manideep Sanisetty, Tim Crean

Zillow; The Journey

Ben Kwok, Yebin Ahn, Robert Bruce, Tuna Unalan

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“Eternals”

Neil Corbould, Keith Corbould, Ray Ferguson, Chris Motjuoadi

“Jungle Cruise”

JD Schwalm, Nick Rand, Robert Spurlock, Nick Byrd

“The Matrix Resurrections”

JD Schwalm, Brendon O’Dell, Michael Kay, Pau Costa Moeller

“The Tomorrow War”

JD Schwalm, Wayne Rowe, Jim Schwalm, Haukur Karlsson

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

“Green”

Camille Poiriez, Arielle Cohen, Eloise Thibaut, Louis Florean

“Le Souffleur de Rêves”

Lea Desrozier, Paul Denis, Gregoire Hoarau, Lisa Ripper

“Neoshin Episode 01: Cold Blood”

Sebastian Selg, Ramon Schauer, Jiayan Chen, Bea Hoeller

“Relativity”

Hugo Astesano, Loïc Ciaux, Guillaume Hulot, Loïc Remy