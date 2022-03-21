Wondering how “Dune’s” haunting soundtrack, crafted by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, was made? The music producer — whose Academy Award nomination for his work on “Dune” rounds out a dozen nods from the organization over the course of more than three decades — is sharing a clip that provides a bit of insight into the tasking process.

On Monday, Zimmer took to Twitter to share a three-minute clip of the film’s musicians performing “Paul’s Dream” interspersed with imagery from the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi flick.

A climactic track in “Dune,” the song features heavy percussion, strong vocal chanting and atmospheric electric guitar.

“The @DuneMovie band of musicians brought the sounds of Arrakis to life in this performance of Paul’s Dream,” he wrote. “Isn’t it crazy to see how it all came together in person?! We hope you enjoy! #DuneMovie.”

Aside from a heavily favored nomination for Best Original Score, “Dune” is up for nine other awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay. A lifelong dream project for Villeneuve, the pic stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac.

Following rave reviews for having broken the “‘Dune’ Curse,” the film was greenlit for a second installment, as Villeneuve’s adaptation covered the first half of Frank Herbert’s notoriously dense novel. “Dune: Part 2” is set to be released Oct. 20, 2023.

“Dune,” which is now once again in theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max ahead of the Oscars, follows young Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the heir of a noble family who becomes vulnerable to a looming intergalactic war following their relocation to the desert planet Arrakis. Amid growing tensions, Paul is plagued by mysterious premonitions that hint at his true destiny.