‘Dune’ Wins Top Award From Cinema Audio Society

“Dune,” “Encanto” and “Summer of Soul” have won awards for sound mixing from the Cinema Audio Society, which presented its 58th annual CAS Awards on Saturday night.

“Summer of Soul” won the award for documentary film, while “Encanto” won for animated feature.

In the years in which Oscars had separate categories for sound mixing and sound editing, the CAS winner would go on to win the Oscar in the mixing category about half the time. The two Oscar categories were combined into a single Best Sound category last year, with “Sound of Metal” winning both the CAS Award and the Oscar.

Winners in the television categories included “Yellowstone,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Also at the show, director Ridley Scott received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, while re-recording mixer Paul Massy received the CAS Career Achievement Award.

The ceremony took place in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel and was hosted by Kirsten Vangsness.

The winners:

Motion Picture – Live Action: “Dune”

Motion Picture – Animated: “Encanto”

Motion Picture – Documentary: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series: “Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be the Storm”

Television Series – 1 Hour: “Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”

Television Series – ½ Hour: “Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials: “The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3

Outstanding Product – Production: Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Outstanding Product – Post Production: Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7



