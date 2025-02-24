‘Dune: Part 2,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Saturday Night’ Win at Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards

“Dune: Part Two,” “Saturday Night,” “Wicked,” “The Wild Robot,” “Emilia Pérez” and “The Blue Angels” won the feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which were presented on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“Dune: Part Two” won in the Feature Effects/Foley category, the Golden Reel category that corresponds most closely to the Academy Award for Best Sound. “Saturday Night” won in the Feature Dialogue/ADR category, “Wicked” for music editing, “The Wild Robot” for animated feature, “The Blue Angels” for documentary feature and “Emilia Pérez” for international feature.

“Dune,” “Wicked,” “The Wild Robot” and “Emilia Pérez” are all nominated for the Best Sound Oscar, which covers both sound editing and sound mixing. The final Oscar nominee is “A Complete Unknown,” which was nominated in the Golden Reel dialogue and music categories but lost to “Saturday Night” and “Wicked,” respectively.

On Saturday night, “A Complete Unknown” won the top feature-film award from the Cinema Audio Society, the other professional organization that gives out awards for sound.

The Golden Reel television winners included “Shōgun,” “Ripley,” “The Penguin” and “Only Murders in the Building.” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” won two awards in the game categories, making it the only production of any kind to win more than one award.

The show took place on Sunday afternoon at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, kicking off a day in which four awards shows were taking place: The Golden Reel Awards, followed by the SAG Awards, American Society of Cinematographers Awards and Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

Patton Oswalt was the host of the ceremony, which also included honorary awards to Kevin Costner (Filmmaker Award) and sound editor Greg Hedgepath (Career Achievement Award).

Here are the winning projects. The full list of winning sound editors, designers and foley artists can be found at the MPSE website.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR: “Saturday Night” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley: “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation: “The Wild Robot” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary: “The Blue Angels” (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International: “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature: “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” (Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation: “Arcane”: “The Dirt Under Your Nails” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary: “Apollo 13: Survival” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR: “Shōgun”: “Ladies of the Willow World” (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley: “Ripley”: “III Sommerso” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “Earthsounds”: “Australian Forests” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation: “Secret Level”: “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear” (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture: “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary: “Music by John Williams” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form: “The Penguin”: “Cent’Anni” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “Only Murders in the Building”: “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music: “Star Wars Outlaws”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR:” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” (Sledgehammer Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley: “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” (Sledgehammer Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Songbirds” (Savannah College of Art and Design)