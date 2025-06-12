All the Great ’60s and ’70s Songs in ‘Duster’

We love the groovy 1970s setting in the Max series “Duster,” with long hair, tight jeans, fast cars and a dy-no-mite soundtrack.

We not only hear the ’70s jams you might expect, like Rare Earth’s “I Just Want to Celebrate” and “All Right Now” by Free, but some much more obscure songs that might stump Shazam.

Here are all the songs in each episode so far, many of them blaring out of the stereo of Josh Holloway’s rad muscle car. And the main title song is from co-creator J.J. Abrams (who crafted the series along with LaToya Morgan). He also crafted the intro themes for previous shows “Lost” and “Alias.”

Morgan told TheWrap that she personally picked Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly” for Episode 4, in which Holloway’s character Jim Ellis drag races on the open desert freeway with Benjamin Charles Watson (Royce Saxton) in a priceless car owned by none other than Howard Hughes.

Episode 101: “Baltimore Changes Everything”

“Come and Get It,” 3rd Avenue Blues Band (1970)

“Money,” The Sonics (1965)

“Hot Pants, I’m Coming, I’m Coming,” Bobby Byrd (1971)

“I Just Want to Celebrate,” Rare Earth (1971)

“Masterpiece,” Clarence Reid (197o)

“Boom Boom,” John Lee Hooker (1961)

“Tell Me Dear,” The Five Satins (1960)

“Did You,” Morrie Morrison Orchestra & Alice Hauser (circa 1940s)

“De Eso Nada Monada,” Ray & His Court (1973)

“Hold Me, Hug Me, Rock Me,” Gene Vincent (1957)

“Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress),” The Hollies (1972)

Episode 102: Suspicious Minds

“Help Me, Pt. 1,” Archie Russell (1972)

“I’ve Got the Real Thing,” Syl Johnson (1968)

“Nine Time Out Of Ten,” Ral Donner (1961)

“All Right Now,” Free (1970)

“Can I Get a Witness,” Barbara Randolph (1968)

“I Got a Feelin’ In My Body,” Elvis Presley (1974)

“Angels In the Sky,” Gene McDaniels (1961)

“(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear,” Elvis Presley (1957)

Episode 103: You’re No Good

“Hard to Handle,” Otis Redding (1968)

“I Need Help (Can’t Do It Alone),” Bobby Byrd (1970)

“Luck Be a Lady,” Robert Alda (1950)

“I Gotcha,” Joe Tex (1971)

“Jungle Fever,” Chakachas (1970)

“Foxy Lady,” Jimi Hendrix (1967)

“I’ll Take You There,” The Staple Singers (1972)

“Workin’ Man Blues,” Merle Haggard (1969)

“Castles Made of Man,” Bent Wind (1969)

“Take Care of Your Own Business,” Dave Hamilton

“Don’t Worry Me No More,” Paula Watson (1950)

“You’re No Good,” Betty Everett (1963)

Benjamin Charles Watson in Episode 4 of “Duster” (CREDIT: HBO Max)

Episode 104: Crimunalus Velocitus Super-Sonicus

“Sticky Sue,” Mickey Murray (1969)

“Hangin’ On,” The Cantrells (1971)

“Draggin’ the Line,” Tommy James and the Shondells (1971)

“Oye Como Va,” Carlos Santana (1970)

“New Generation,” The Universals (1970)

“Come With Me,” Bang (1971)

“Slippin’ Into Darkness,” War (1971)

“Superfly,” Curtis Mayfield, (1972)

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, ” B.J. Thomas (1969)

“It’s Just Begun,” The Jimmy Castor Bunch (1972)

“Sweet Memories,” Robert Tanner (1970)

New episodes of “Duster” stream on HBO Max each Thursday.