On the eve of Thanksgiving, Dwayne Johnson gave thanks in a big way – gifting own his truck to a Navy veteran.

The “Red Notice” star pulled off a holiday season surprise at a theater screening for his Netflix film, recognizing one of the patrons in the audience, who was floored when Johnson gave the man his own vehicle.

“Today was a good day,” Johnson shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video showing what went down.

“I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them,” Johnson wrote in his caption, noting he provided the attendees with movie-watching treats like ice cream.

For veteran Oscar Rodriguez, though, Johnson gave him much more. Johnson said his original idea was to gift the car from “Red Notice,” but when that plan didn’t come to fruition he created the new one, deciding, “I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊.”

Johnson said he “gathered as much information” as possible about the audience and Rodriguez’s story “moved” the actor.

“Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being,” Johnson shared in his caption of Rodriguez.

The video then showed the actor giving Rodriguez his black pickup truck, prompting some serious emotions from the recipient.

“You do a lot of good for people,” Johnson told the veteran, who was overwhelmed learning he was getting Johnson’s own vehicle.

Watch the video below (just make sure to have tissues on standby).

Johnson is no stranger to extravagant gift giving. A few years ago he bought his mom a house for Christmas and shared that video on social media.