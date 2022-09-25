Reports of a “screaming match” between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” are “absurd gossip,” according to a Sunday statement signed by 40 crew members.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” reads the statement obtained by Deadline. “There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.”

The statement follows a Friday report from Vulture in which an anonymous source recalled a “screaming match” between Wilde and Pugh. The report said then-studio head Toby Emmerich had to intervene and moderate a “long negotiation process” to ensure that Pugh would participate in the movie’s press promotion and “not jeopardize the potential box office.”

Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy denied the allegation in a statement Friday, saying “Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true,” adding that the studio “look[s] forward to collaborating with her again.”

The statement goes on to say that “any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false,” adding that “Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production. She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved.”

The statement is signed by co-writer and producer Katie Silberman, executive producer Alex G. Scott, art director Erika Toth, director of photography Matthew Libatique as well as additional below-the-line crew members.

Representatives for the crew of “Don’t Worry Darling” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader,” the letter continued. “We’re also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”