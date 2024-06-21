Dystopian Movies Have Doubled Since 2010 | Charts

Modern audiences are captivated by dystopian content, reflecting growing concerns about AI, digital surveillance, climate change and other issues. The genre’s resonance with contemporary audiences is evident in the enduring popularity of franchises like “The Planet of the Apes” and “Mad Max,” which has had a huge cultural impact despite the latest installment’s underperformance at the box office. Both franchises released new installments in 2024, and have maintained audience interest for almost five decades, underscoring the genre’s popularity.

Over the last 14 years, the number of dystopian movies has increased significantly, outpacing the overall growth in movies released. Between 2010 and 2024, dystopian movies doubled in number, while the total number of movies grew by 82%, according to Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama.