‘E.T.’ and ‘Jaws’ to Screen in IMAX This Summer

Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” (1982) and “Jaws” (1975) will be viewable on IMAX screens across the country later this year, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment said Thursday.

In celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary, “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” will be released exclusively on IMAX screens starting August 12. “Jaws” will swim onto IMAX screens as well as RealD and 3D starting Sept. 2.

An exclusive IMAX-only trailer for “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” will premiere at screenings of “Jurassic World Dominion” starting June 10 when the dinosaur epic hits theaters.

“Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including ‘Jaws’ in 1975, ‘E.T.’ in 1982 and ‘Jurassic Park’ in 1993,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “No filmmaker, it’s fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of ‘E.T.’ and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, ‘Jaws,’ than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

Since its premiere in the summer of 1982, “E.T.” has paved the way for and inspired other cultural works set to become classics, especially “Stranger Things,” the fourth season of which keeps breaking records in streaming numbers for Netflix.

“IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. “Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like ‘E.T.’ and ‘Jaws.’”

“Jaws,” based on the best-selling novel by Peter Benchley, was originally released June 20, 1975.

“‘Jaws’ redefined what it means to be a summer-event blockbuster and now for the first time ever audiences can experience Steven Spielberg’s motion picture classic in 3D,” said Travis Reid, RealD CEO and president of cinema. “Everything that made ‘Jaws’ a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will follow in the footsteps of “Jaws” as an epic summer action film. The third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy and the sixth in the “Jurassic Park” franchise is set to unite two different generations of dinosaur wranglers.