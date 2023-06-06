Ed Gein, the real-life grave robber and serial killer who inspired horror classics like “Psycho,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” is getting a docuseries at MGM+.

Directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (“Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror,” “Fall River”), “Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein,” will debut on the streamer in September.

The four-episode true-crime docuseries focuses on Gein, who was also known as “The Plainfield Ghoul” and “The Mad Butcher,” exploring his upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother, his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, the police’s discovery of his terrifying house of horrors and brand-new revelations revealed in never-before-heard recordings.

“This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “’Psycho’ takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture.”

In addition to Day, the docuseries is executive produced by Roots Productions’ Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau.

The company, whose credits include “Dive! Living Off America’s Waste,” “GMO OMG,” “Under the Gun,” “The Devil We Know,” “The Biggest Little Farm” and most recently “The Thief Collector,” have multiple films and series in various stages of development and production. Roots develops and produces original content as well as collaborates with established and emerging filmmakers.

Amazon and MGM Studios Distribution will distribute “Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein” internationally.