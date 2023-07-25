Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With ‘I Want It That Way’ at Karaoke Bar in Nashville (Video)

After his record-setting show in Nashville on Saturday night, Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a local pub with a karaoke version of The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit, “I Want It That Way.”

“Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight at Santa’s Pub. When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x,” wrote the British pop star of the pub’s $1 Pabst Blue Ribbon specials.

In the video posted to Instagram, Sheeran also sings the boy band’s “Bye, Bye, Bye,” before declaring “Let’s get f–king lit!”

And the next time he shows up at Santa’s, he might have some actual Backstreet Boys to back him up: AJ McLean commented on his Instagram post, “Let’s go bro. When we jamming together? This needs to happen like yesterday. Hope you had a blast brother. Looks like a lot of fun.”

“Sounds amazing! We gotta get you on IWITW with us Ed!” added Howie Dorough.

In the clip, he also sings his own 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” with a newly married bride and groom, telling the crowd, “Make some noise for the happy couple.”

According to Billboard, a record 73,000 people turned out for Sheeran’s show at the Nissan Stadium.

Country singer/rapper Jelly Roll added, “Wish I was in town. Hate I missed this.”

Also commenting was singer Tori Kelly, who was reported to have been rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after collapsing. A source told TMZ on Monday that she has “really serious” blood clots. She wrote, “I remember you told me about this spot years ago & now i tell everyone about it. it’s so magical lol.”

Sheeran’s Mathematics tour wraps up at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.