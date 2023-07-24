Singer Tori Kelly Rushed to Hospital With ‘Really Serious’ Blood Clots (Report)

Singer Tori Kelly was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital Sunday night after she passed out while having dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, doctors found blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs and are also checking if she has clots around her heart. A source described her condition as “really serious.”

TMZ reported that her friends drove her to the hospital rather than wait for an ambulance and that she has been “in and out of consciousness” and that her friends drove her to the hospital rather than wait for an ambulance.

The 30-year-old singer, won a 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song and is also known to movie fans for voicing shy elephant Meena in the animated “Sing” movies.

A rep for the singer and actress told TheWrap that they could not comment at this time. TheWrap has also reached out to her manager, Scooter Braun.

The last time Kelly posted to social media was on July 11 to announce that her new album “Tori” is out on July 28.

She first gained recognition on YouTube as a teenager and later made it to week nine of “American Idol” in 2010. She released her self-produced debut album, “Handmade Songs” in 2012.