Eddie Murphy in Talks to Star as Inspector Clouseau in ‘Pink Panther’ at MGM

Eddie Murphy is in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in the “Pink Panther” movie, based on the classic property at MGM, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker Jeff Fowler is attached to direct. Chris Bremner wrote the screenplay.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (“Aladdin”) are producing the project via their Rideback banner.

Inspector Clouseau is a bumbling, accident-prone Parisian detective who was featured in the previous “Pink Panther” films. The character was originally conceived as a vehicle for David Niven but was ultimately played in the 1960s by Peter Sellers, who brought his own unique comedic style to the role.

Inspector Clouseau is known for his lack of judgment and skill, as well as his tendency to stumble blindly over carpets and clues. Despite his shortcomings, Clouseau manages to solve his cases and find the correct culprits almost entirely by accident.

According to the Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, the new film would be a live-action/CG hybrid. The upcoming movie would involve the live-action crew of the Pink Panther orchestrating a prison break to free him from his animated confinement, with the intention of executing a daring heist.

The project is deep into development.

Murphy most recently starred in Netflix’s “You People” and “Coming 2 America.”

