Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in "You People"

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights I Chart

by | February 2, 2023 @ 3:14 PM

Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year

More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. 

One aspect that certainly didn’t hurt “You People” when it came to drawing eyeballs: the movie’s star power. 

