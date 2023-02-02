Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights I Chart

Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year

One aspect that certainly didn’t hurt “You People” when it came to drawing eyeballs: the movie’s star power.

More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

Jonah Hill, who also served as producer and co-writer, led the cast. Eddie Murphy plays Akbar, the prickly father of Amira, Hill’s love interest in the film who is portrayed by Lauren London; David Duchovny, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps and Rhea Perlman are also featured. Kenya Barris, the “Blackish” creator who co-wrote the script alongside Hill, also directed.

The top streaming movies of Jan. 27-29 (Whip Media)

The audience for “You People” leaned slightly female, with women accounting for 56.3% of the movie’s viewership, according to Whip Media’s demographic data. “You People” also did a nice job of pulling in fans under 30, though viewers aged 35-39 accounted for the film’s largest cohort: About 16% of viewers fell into that bracket.

“You People” unseated “The Menu” as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., with the black comedy falling to No. 4 overall. It was a killer run for “The Menu,” though, after the movie led Whip Media’s ranker for the first three weeks of the year. If the Shaq-Kobe Lakers couldn’t pull off the four-peat back in the day, there’s no shame in “The Menu” “settling” for a mere three-peat.

“You People” had to fight off a strong debut from “Teen Wolf: The Movie” on Paramount+ — and no, I’m not talking about the 1985 classic starring Michael J. Fox (although the original is certainly worth throwing on at any time.) I’m talking about the new 2023 version starring Tyler Posey as the famous young werewolf. Fans seemed to like it a fair amount, too, with “Teen Wolf: The Movie” netting a 4.2-star rating from viewers, according to Whip Media.

In third place, Prime Video looks like it got its dinero’s worth with “Shotgun Wedding,” the new Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel rom-com that hit the Amazon service last Friday. After a quiet start to 2023, “Shotgun Wedding” earned Prime Video its highest finish on Whip Media’s ranker this year.

Overall, it was a busy and eclectic week in terms of SVODs represented on Whip Media’s ranker; Netflix’s three movies in the top 10 led the way, while HBO Max and Paramount+ both grabbed two spots. Prime Video, Showtime and Peacock all had one flick make the list — though with Showtime folding into Paramount+, it might not have many more shots at the rankings.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.