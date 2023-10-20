‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Shares First Look at Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore (Photos)

Peacock has shared first look photos of new cast members Edgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore in “Dr. Death” Season 2, which will premiere all eight episodes on Dec. 21.

Based on the Wondery podcast, the show’s upcoming season follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations.

“When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever,” the logline states. “As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.”

In addition to Ramirez and Moore, the season stars Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten.

Peacock Edgar Ramírez as Dr. Paolo Macchiarini Peacock Edgar Ramírez as Dr. Paolo Macchiarini and Mandy Moore as Benita Scott McDermott/Peacock Edgar Ramírez as Dr. Paolo Macchiarini Barbara Nitke/Peacock L-R: Gustaf Hammarsten as Dr. Svensson, Luke Kirby as Dr. Nathan Gamelli, Ashley Madekwe as Dr. Ana Lasbrey Scott McDermott/Peacock Mandy Moore as Benita

Dr. Death is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The limited drama series’ executive producers include writer and showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban; director Jennifer Morrison; Patrick Macmanus; Linda Gase; Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham; and Wondery’s Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy.Morrison directs the first four episodes of season 2, while Laura Belsey directs episodes 5 though 8.

In addition to the second season, Peacock will release a companion documentary called “Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman” about the shocking rise and fall of Macchiarini.

The documenter is produced by Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Mary Robertson, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Adam Ciralsky serve as executive producers and John Pappas serves as co-executive producer and director.