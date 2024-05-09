An “El Señor de los Cielos” spin-off series and new scripted dramas “Sed de Venganza” and “La Familia” will lead Telemundo‘s new 2024-25 broadcast lineup.

The spin-off series, titled “La Dinastía Casillas,” will follow the next generation of the Casillas family as Rutila, Ismael and the heirs confront their father’s lurking enemies. “Sed de Venganza” stars Isabella Castillo as a woman trying desperately to escape the trauma of her past, while “La Familia” follows the turbulent life of Aslan, the leader of a notorious crime family.

The network will also debut new scripted dramas “Perseguida,” which centers on the aftermath of a violent attack on Gloria Guzmán’s wedding that kills her fiancé, as well as “El Conde: Amor y Honor,” which follows a fresh take on the tale of the Count of Monte Cristo.

Popular reality series “La Casa de Los Famosos,” “Los 50” “Top Chef VIP” and “Exatlón Estados Unidos” will return alongside two new unscripted series: singing competition show “Sin Fronteras,” which focuses its attention on bands rather than individual performers, and survival show “La Isla: Desafío Extremo,” which will follow “a mix of celebrities and fans [as they] embark on an epic journey across treacherous terrains on a grueling mission to survive and compete for a cash grand prize,” per the official logline.

Telemundo will broadcast the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, as well as music special Billboard Latin Women in Music. The network serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for the Miss Universe pageant, and will also broadcast the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s special Bienvenido 2025.

Ahead of the 2024 election, the network launched multiplatform initiative “Decisión 2024,” which features expanded election news and campaign coverage — including candidate debates — as well as in-depth national and local Latino voter polls and town halls.

On the sports front, Telemundo stands as the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games through 2032, the Premier League through 2028, Sunday Night Football through 2034, U.S.A. soccer through 2026, all FIFA properties through 2026 and Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara home matches through 2029.

“As the number one Spanish-language broadcast network in primetime, we are proud to unveil a programming slate for the next season that continues to innovate and redefine Hispanic media,” NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman Luis Fernandez said in a statement of the slate. “Latinos represent the single largest growth opportunity for businesses in America. They are young, wielding a tremendous purchasing power and fueling the growth of video consumption across platforms. Telemundo continues to lead Hispanic media as we adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of our audience and, in this moment of constant change in our industry, that spirit of transformation and creativity is more important than ever.”

“The future of advertising is audiences – and the Latino audience continues to grow and become even more influential,” NBCUniversal Global Advertising & Partnerships chairman Mark Marshall added. “Telemundo’s premium content across news, sports and entertainment – combined with NBCUniversal’s best in class advertising technology – gives marketers an unmatched opportunity to connect with highly engaged viewers while driving effectiveness for their brands.”