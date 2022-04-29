Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back as She Shoots Final Talk Show Episode: ‘Greatest Privilege of My Life’

The dance is over. Ellen DeGeneres has filmed the final episode of “Ellen.”

The exiting talk show host shot the episode on Thursday (it rolls out on May 26).

Comedian DeGeneres took a serious tone on Twitter as she reflected on her time on the show and making an impact on audiences in a thread on Thursday.

“Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th,” she wrote sharing a photo showing her in her traditional white chair.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” she continued in a second tweet.

“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” her Twitter thread concluded.

DeGeneres first shared her decision to end the show back in May 2021, saying it was time for a break.

“I want you to know that I’ve thought a lot about this decision,” she said on her show at the time “I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it. I talked to Portia [de Rossi]. I talked to myself. … The point is, I need to take a break from talking.”

The decision to end “Ellen” came amid declining ratings and months after production company Warner Bros. fired three of the show’s top producers amid accusations of a toxic workplace and sexual misconduct that tarnished her onscreen persona as a queen of “nice.”

“It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter of the allegations levied against the culture at her daytime talk show in 2021. “But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”