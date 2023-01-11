Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in New Teaser (Video)

After 19 seasons, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey is bidding her colleagues and the city of Seattle farewell in a new teaser trailer ahead of the popular medical drama series’ return on Feb. 23.

The midseason premiere, titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” follows Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial.

While doctors plan a goodbye surprise, Nick (Scott Speedman) will confront Meredith about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston’s (Anthony Hill) groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) asks Teddy (Kim Raver) an important question.

In addition to Pompeo, Speedman, McCreary, Hill, Pickens Jr. and Raver, “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams.

The upcoming episode is written by showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff and directed by executive producer Debbie Allen.

Other executive producers on “Grey’s” include series creator Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Ellen Pompeo.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Pompeo previously revealed the departure of her character in an Instagram post in November.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!,” Pomep wrote at the time. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back,” she added. “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️”

In August, it was announced that Pompeo would star in and executive produce an untitled limited series at Hulu based on a true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. As a result of the eight-episode ABC Signature series, Pompeo is only appearing in a total of eight episodes for Season 19, the majority of which have already aired. In addition to the midseason premiere, Pompeo will appear in the season finale.