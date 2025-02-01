Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Adds Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and More to Cast

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has added four more names to its cast, including three stars the “Oppenheimer” filmmaker has worked with previously.

The Wrap has learned that Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Elliot Page (“The Umbrella Academy”), Bill Irwin (“Legion”), and Samantha Morton (“Minority Report”) have all joined the cast of Nolan’s forthcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic Ancient Greek poem. The film’s latest additions join an ensemble that already includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, and Jon Bernthal.

Earlier this week, Benny Safdie also signed on to star in “The Odyssey,” following his turn as Edward Teller in “Oppenheimer.” The new film marks a reunion, though, between not just Safdie and Nolan, but also the filmmaker and multiple past collaborators, including Damon, Pattinson, and Hathaway. Patel previously worked with Nolan on his 2020 sci-fi thriller “Tenet” as well, and Page starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the director’s acclaimed 2010 blockbuster “Inception.” While Irwin hasn’t yet appeared onscreen in a Nolan film, the actor did provide the voice of the robot TARS in 2014’s “Interstellar.”

Universal has offered no comment on the new castings, and there is no word about whom Irwin, Patel, Page, and Morton have been tapped to play in “The Odyssey.” The film, which is shaping up to be the biggest adaptation yet of Homer’s immensely influential text, has previously been described as a “mythic action epic.” According to Universal’s original announcement of the project, it will be “shot across the world using brand new IMAX technology.”

Principal photography on the film is expected to begin in February, and Nolan is reportedly set to shoot the Ancient Greek epic in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and the Aeolian Islands near Sicily, Italy. Recent reports of a rumored $250 million production budget have pointed toward it being the most expensive film of Nolan’s career to date.

“The Odyssey” is slated to hit theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.