Musk Says Democrats ‘Adored’ Him Until Trump Partnership | Video

Elon Musk said the left does not love him anymore, now that he has teamed up with President Donald Trump.

“I used to be adored by The Left, you know,” Musk told Sean Hannity, in a clip shared prior to his interview alongside the president on Fox News on Tuesday night. “Less so these days.”

Musk, of course, has been the CEO of electric car maker Tesla since 2008, which helped make him the darling of some left-leaning environmentalists for years. He said that liberal good will has since gone out the window, though, now that he is working with President Trump.

Musk: I used to be adored by the left. I was at a friend's birthday party and I mentioned the President’s name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like meth and rabies… pic.twitter.com/oN8f4Pa8Du — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025

The X and SpaceX boss campaigned for Trump during the 2024 election, and also gave more than $250 million to help him and other Republicans win their elections. More recently, Musk has been spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been on a cost-cutting spree within the federal government since Trump returned to the White House.

The billionaire has said he is aiming to cut $1 trillion-$2 trillion in annual government spending. That aggressive goal would represent up to 30% of annual spending, after the federal government spent $6.75 trillion in 2024.

His recent moves have drawn the ire of many Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said Musk is “not smart” during a recent harangue.

During his interview with Hannity, Musk said he did not realize how much some people hated the president — those with “Trump derangement syndrome,” he noted — until recently. This became apparent to him during a recent birthday party with friends.

“It was a nice quiet dinner and everyone was behaving normally, and I have to mention, this was before the election, like a month or two before. I mentioned the president’s name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies,” he shared. “It was like, guys, you can’t have a normal conversation and it’s like they’ve become completely irrational.”

The full Musk-Trump interview will air on Hannity’s show on Tuesday night.