Elon Musk Says Headlines Will Be Added Back to News Tweets

The billionaire backtracks on one of the least popular changes made since he took over the site formerly known as Twitter

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

Less than 2 months after stripping headlines from news tweets, Elon Musk is backtracking.

On Wednesday the billionaire announced that in a future update to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, headlines will once again be displayed on tweets containing links to news articles, albeit in a form different from how they previously looked.

“In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card,” Musk said in a statement posted Wednesday on the site that has lost more than 50% of its value since he became its owner.

Musk first announced the removal of headlines in August, claiming as his reason at the time that it would “greatly improve the esthetics [sic].” But the larger context was Musk’s increasing hostility to non-right wing media outlets and to rising competitors like Meta’s Threads, and Bluesky. Indeed, when the change was finally implemented a month later, Musk admitted the actual goal was to reduce traffic to outside websites and encourage people to post “content in longform” on X/Twitter.

Read Next
Elon Musk Seems 'Hell-Bent on Destroying' X, Say Media Experts

It’s unknown what prompted the Musk to reverse course; he didn’t elaborate in his statement Wednesday. But what is known is that stripping headlines proved to be one of the least-liked changes imposed on the site since Musk took ownership. And instead of posting “content in longform,” users instead have continued to drift away.

At least 13% of its most active users have fled since he was essentially forced to buy the site to avoid being successfully sued a year ago. And while X/Twitter still has the highest percentage of active users who say they primarily get their news there, that percentage has dropped too.

At the same time, there may have been no real downside for media outlets. For example, NPR stopped using Twitter entirely after Musk falsely labeled it “U.S. state-affiliated media” earlier this year. But it only experienced a less than 1% drop in traffic, demonstrating, as journalism watchdog Nieman Reports put it, “what many of us in news have long suspected — that Twitter wasn’t worth the effort, at least in terms of traffic.”

More recently, X/Twitter has seen a much larger media and advertiser exodus thanks to Musk’s promotion of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.