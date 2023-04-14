Tucker Carlson has booked his next high-profile interview with an embattled public figure.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk will join the Fox News host in a two-part sit-down debuting Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18. Coming just a week after the host’s interview with former president Donald Trump, he and Musk are expected to cover the state of Twitter, and “the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence and how it could change the planet forever,” per a release.

Musk purchased Twitter for $43 billion in 2022. Since taking over as CEO of the social media platform in October, he’s waded into one controversy after the next — from laying off approximately 80% of the staff, to sputtering the rollout of paid subscription service Twitter Blue, to allowing public figures’ verification process to falter and succumb to impersonators, to removing stopgaps and allowing hate speech to rise and advertisers to flee. The latest debacle came earlier this week when NPR and PBS both quit the platform in protest over Musk labeling their profiles as “government-funded media.”

Per Friday’s announcement from Fox News, Musk will “share the inside story on Twitter” with Carlson and his audience, including the “drastic changes” he’s making along the way. Also on the agenda are the future of Tesla and the latest SpaceX launch.

Carlson, meanwhile, is the Fox News firebrand and ratings juggernaut whose March 2023 saw “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as the highest-rated program in cable news in viewers and the younger 25-54 demo, averaging 3.3 million viewers and 421,000 in the demo.

The Carlson and Musk interview will air across two nights as part of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET.