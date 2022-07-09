Elon Musk Spikes Twitter Deal Sun Valley Questions

Elon Musk reportedly dodges questions about Twitter while attending the Sun Valley Media Conference. (Getty Images)

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk Sidesteps Questions About Twitter Deal

by | July 9, 2022 @ 12:20 PM

The Tesla CEO instead focused on SpaceX’s Mars ambitions during his panel

Elon Musk wasn’t interested in discussing his most recent bombshell while addressing attendees at the Sun Valley Media Conference Saturday morning, just a day after he announced that he’s halting his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sidestepped questions about the hot Twitter mess while being interviewed in the marquee address, according to Bloomberg.

“Musk dodged questions on Twitter at Sun Valley,” Bloomberg reporter Sonali Basak tweeted. Instead of discussing the digital media deal that now looks dead in the water pending legal action from Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke “heavily on life on Mars as ‘civilization life insurance.'” Musk said earlier this year that he’s aiming for a human landing on the planet by 2029.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Game of Thrones’ Is Still HBO’s Most In-Demand Show – 3 Years After Ending | Charts
elon musk twitter

Elon Musk Spikes $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter, Legal Action Threatened
Elon Musk Sun Valley Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama and Mixed Signals About Live Events’ Comeback

That #Gentleminions Meme Helped Double the Gen Z Audience for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
NFL Super Bowl Pepsi Anheuser-Busch

Exclusive Super Bowl Sponsorships Are Dead – So What’s Next for Live Sports Advertising?

Nick Cannon, Soon-to-Be Father of 8, Reacts to Elon Musk’s Baby News: ‘Right There With You’
David Zaslav Sun Valley Media Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Media Moguls Talk Shifting Streaming Priorities, Frugality in Uncertain Times
the bear

FX’s ‘The Bear’ Heats Up Most In-Demand New Shows List With Impressive Debut | Chart

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Premiere Leads Primetime With 3.7 Million Viewers
thor-4-love-and-thunder.-chris-hemsworth-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Expected to Lift Box Office to New Heights With $170 Million-Plus Opening

Former New York Times Journalist Alex Berenson Back on Twitter After COVID-19 Misinformation Suspension