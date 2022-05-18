Elon Musk has renounced the Democratic Party and says in his latest tweet he will now vote Republican.

Despite supporting the Democrats in the past “because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted Wednesday, “they have become the party of divison & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk, whose takeover of Twitter is now up in the air, finished off the tweet with a jab at his former party: “Now watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … ” he wrote, punctuating the sentence with a popcorn emoji.

The future of the platform’s leadership has been in question since Friday, when he announced that his $44 billion purchase was “temporarily on hold” until he could determine that “spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

His statement sent Twitter stock plummeting by as much as 20% to $36.10 per share, reversing course on the 38% increase that occurred when he bought the social media company.

“Still committed to acquisition,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Musk bought Twitter with the goal of restoring free speech to the platform after stating that it “undermines democracy” in its current form. On May 10, he announced his intent to reverse last January’s ban on Donald Trump, deeming it “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

In response to Musk’s latest tweet, one user commented with Musk’s own tweet from April 27 about the importance of nonpartisanship. “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,” the tweet read.

Added the user, “This is ageing well…”