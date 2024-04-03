The following article contains spoilers for “Elsbeth” Season 1, Episode 2.

Jane Krakowski plays a real estate broker who can’t fool Carrie Preston’s clever, titular investigator in the first of two back-to-back episodes of “Elsbeth” on Thursday night.

Preston originated the quirky, Emmy-winning character on “The Good Wife” and continued to play her on the spin-off, “The Good Fight.” Now, “Elsbeth” finds her shadowing the NYPD on their investigations as an “outside observer,” and, naturally, she always finds clues they happen to miss.

In this exclusive sneak peek video, Krakowski’s character Joann has successfully pinned the murder of a disliked co-op board president (guest star Linda Lavin) on someone else … or so she thinks.

“They’re almost ready to indict Lewis Blecher,” Elsbeth tells the elusive real estate broker after tracking her down to a rock climbing center. “But there are still issues and it’s my job to make sure the police do everything right.”

Joann counters that the police found a wrench with Lewis’ fingerprints on it, asking, “What issues could there be?”

The ever-astute Elsbeth then tells her, “Lewis’ motive suggests a crime of passion, but the evidence points to premeditation. It’s a conundrum.”

“Elsbeth,” which shows us the crime at the beginning of each episode, premiered on CBS on Feb. 29. Due to the State of the Union and other programming preemptions in March, Episodes 2 and 3 are only just now airing in April.

Episode 2, titled “A Classic New York Character,” also features Ajay Naidu and Greg Hildreth. Episode 3, titled “Reality Shock,” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Skippy, a reality TV producer for a show called “Lavish Ladies” who turns to murder to cover up his misdeeds.

Other regulars on “The Good Wife” spin-off include Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner, Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Smullen and Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan.

New episodes of “Elsbeth” air Thursdays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Paramount+.