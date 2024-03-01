Note: This story contains spoilers from the series premiere of “Elsbeth.”

Carrie Preston orchestrated her “True Blood” reunion with Stephen Moyer on the series premiere of her new CBS series “Elsbeth.”

A spin-off of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” the series follows the titular Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston) as she trades in practicing law in Chicago for consulting with murder investigations in New York City. The premiere episode followed as the beloved lawyer — a recurring character on “The Good Wife” franchise since 2010 — hit the ground running in her new position, seeking to find the truth behind the sudden death of a Broadway actress.

Moyer guest starred in the premiere as Alex Modarian, the Broadway performer and acting coach responsible for the murder. The episode saw Alex attempt to avoid the police’s investigation, while failing to see Elsbeth was right on his tail.

“They were casting that role for a minute and I said, ‘I really think that my friend Stephen would be great in this part.’ Luckily, they agreed. And when he came on, it was such a relief for me,” Preston told TheWrap in a recent interview. “I can’t tell you another time I’ve had more fun on a project than I did shooting that pilot. And a lot of that was due to the fact that I got to play with Stephen.”

Preston and Moyer previously costarred in the hit HBO vampire drama. Moyer played vampire Bill Compton and Preston starred as Arlene Fowler Bellefleur throughout all seven seasons. Since her character was human, the actors didn’t share many scenes on that series, so Preston celebrated the chance to finally work closely with Moyer on her latest project.

“It was wonderful to have that history with him, but also to create something new, and lay the cat-and-mouse scenario that [co-creators Robert and Michelle King] drew so beautifully on the page,” Preston said.

The series premiere for “Elsbeth” was written by the Kings, with Robert directing. Along with introducing the case-of-the-week dynamic, the episode also introduced how Elsbeth fits into the NYPD investigators she joined under a consent decree — meaning she’s supervising to prevent any wrongdoing after they were caught abusing their power. The dynamic should lead to some tension and mystery as the season unfolds.

“Elsbeth” premieres Thursday, Feb. 29, on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the day after the premiere on Paramount+.