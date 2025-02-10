‘Emilia Pérez’ Director Jacques Audiard Receives a 4th Oscar Nomination as Academy Names Eligible Producers

The Academy has issued a list of eligible producers in the Animated Feature, Documentary Feature and Best Picture categories, with the list making “Emilia Pérez” director Jacques Audiard a rare four-time nominee this year and increasing the tally for “The Substance” director Coralie Fargeat and “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet from two nominations to three.

Audiard is now nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song. He joins a short list of quadruple nominees for the same film, which also includes Orson Welles for “Citizen Kane” (with the Best Picture nom officially going to his company), Warren Beatty for “Heaven Can Wait” and “Reds,” the Coen brothers for “No Country for Old Men” (the editing nod under a pseudonym), Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma” and Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland.”

Farget and Corbet also have nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, with the Best Picture nominations adding to their totals.

Determinations were also made for the animated films “Flow” and “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” the documentary feature “Sugarcane” and the Best Picture nominees “I’m Still Here” and “Nickel Boys.”

Here is the list of nominated producers. When the Academy announced its nominations on Jan. 23, it listed these films as “nominees to be determined.”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn

BEST PICTURE

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers

“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

“The Substance” (MUBI)

Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers