Emilio Estevez Says He ‘Sometimes’ Envied Charlie Sheen’s Parties: ‘I Couldn’t Check My Judgment at the Door’

It’s a candid time for Charlie Sheen.

As part of a press tour for his new memoir and documentary, Sheen sat down for Interview Magazine to speak with his brother, Emilio Estevez. During the interview, Estevez surprisingly admitted that he was a bit jealous of his brother’s wilder days.

“I would watch a lot of it in horror and fascination and then envy, too, because sometimes I wanted to be in that room,” Estevez said of Sheen’s parties. “I wanted to be at that party but I knew that I couldn’t check my judgment at the door.”

Sheen is currently letting people into his life like never before, releasing a memoir and documentary in quick succession. The memoir, “The Book of Sheen,” came out on Tuesday, while the documentary, “aka Charlie Sheen,” releases on Wednesday.

Both projects give unflinching looks into the life of Charlie Sheen (born Carlos Irwin Estévez), son of Martin Sheen (born Ramón Gerard Antonio Estévez). After becoming starring in projects like “Red Dawn,” “Platoon” and “Wall Street” (which he starred in with Martin), Charlie rose to prominence as an actor.

With this came numerous scandals and controversies, with the actor becoming a major figure in the public eye. Charlie’s relationship problems and substance abuse were frequent subjects of reporting. Yet even his family didn’t know the extent of his personal life.

“We grew up in the same house. We went to the same schools and acted in films together as adults. But there was so much that I found shocking and surprising in both works,” Estevez said of the book and documentary. “In many cases, I felt like I was an outsider looking in, like I had nothing to do with the Estevez-Sheen family. Like, ‘Where the f–k was I?’ And mom said something similar to me a few days ago after she read the book—she didn’t use the word f–k. But over these two years, as you’ve explored your past, did you ever step back during the process and feel that perhaps your truth was stranger than fiction?”

“Yes. And only now, because when you’re traveling through space at 18,000 miles an hour, you have nothing relative that tells you you’re going that fast. But somebody on the ground watching this thing streak across the sky, they can see it,” Charlie responded. “Even writing these stories, or telling them on camera, there’s gratitude that the actual guy is still here—and shouldn’t be, probably—to reveal this stuff and invite people into the legacy, so I’m super grateful for that. We’d have these parties that would go on for, I don’t know, six, seven, eight days at a time and everybody was just waiting for the moment. I’m not saying I held hostages, but the kind of parties that were going on, there was no track of time. Time just became something for other people.”

Charlie told Estevez that he doesn’t view this moment as a comeback. Rather, he reset, a chance to start again in the public eye separated from past scandals.

“When people want to talk about the past and all this other frickin’ s–t, I’ll be in a place to say, ‘Well, you know what? Here’s the great news, buddy. You can watch it. You can read it. You can even listen to it. Here’s your hat trick of choices,’” Charlie said. “This is not an apology tour. Most of my fifties already were. It’s a bit of a reintroduction because, dude, let’s face it, there’s a lot of people out there that still don’t know my movies, don’t know the early work, don’t know the whole evolution of things. ‘Oh, he’s the crazy guy with the tiger blood.’ I think it’s a moment to just reintroduce myself to that part of my fan base.”