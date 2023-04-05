20th Century Studios is adapting Emily Henry’s “Beach Read” with Yulin Kuang adapting and directing, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Original Film is producing the adaptation of the romantic comedy novel, which tells the story of authors January Andrews and Augustus Everett, who have college history and who find themselves at the same lake for the summer trying to write their next novels. The two make a deal to swap genres in a competitive bet that sparks chemistry.

“Yulin is not only one of the top 5 ‘Beach Read’ stans, but she’s also, I would argue, the world’s foremost ‘Beach Read’ expert. She’s been preparing for this for a long time,” Henry wrote in her substack newsletter “Emily’s Grocery List. “She’s been picking my brain. She’s visited all of the real-life places that inspired ‘Beach Read’ and also just admitted to me yesterday that she went to my old college and traded some students a free dinner in exchange for playing tour guide for her. She is the best. She’s also a diehard romance lover.”

Deadline first reported the news.

Kuang is an Emmy-nominated writer and director, who also wrote the script for the adaptation of Henry’s “The People We Meet On Vacation” for 3000 Pictures with Temple Hill producing and Brett Haley (“All the Bright Places”) directing.

Kuang herself has a three-book, seven-figure book deal with Avon following the auction for her debut novel, “Good in a Room” anticipated to publish Feb. 2024.

“Beach Read” marks the third best-selling novel by Emily Henry to receive a feature film adaptation. Her 2022 novel “Book Lovers” will be adapted by Tango, the film and television development financier and producer founded by Lia Buman and Tim Headington that brought “Aftersun” starring Paul Mescal into the world.

Sarah Heyward, writer and producer on HBO’s Emmy-winning “Girls” will write the script for “Book Lovers.”

Henry has another romantic comedy, “Happy Place” on the way, out April 24, 2023.