Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Team for ‘Emily the Strange’ Animated Feature

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Bad Robot are teaming up for a feature-length animated adaptation of “Emily the Strange,” the character and comic book series created by Rob Reger (who will be executive producing the new feature).

“With her striking black, white and red aesthetic and witty observations about society, Emily and her four black cats represent a raw, punk rock, independent spirit that has resonated with millions of fans around the world for more than three decades,” according to the official announcement. “The mischievous and sharp-witted Emily subscribes to the D.I.Y. philosophy of think for yourself, do it yourself, be yourself, and encourages her many followers to be all they can’t be, get lost in imagination and stay strange. “

The movie will be produced by Bad Robot. Trevor Duke-Moretz is an executive producer and Pamela Ribon, who recently wrote Netflix’s Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona,” will pen the screenplay.

“Both the creative and executive teams we have in place for the movie are incredible. Everyone shows up with a keen perspective along with an understanding and respect for the unique connection Emily the Strange has with our ‘real world.’ Emily celebrates all that is weird and different, which in turn makes the strange and unusual in all of us, feel a little less alone,” Reger said in a statement. “Bringing to life Emily’s universe and many mythologies we have created over the years is truly one of Emily’s best nightmares come true.”

Ribon added, “I’m so excited to be part of the team giving Emily her first feature film! Animation is the perfect medium for her wild and wonderful inventions and adventures, and from the partnership between Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, she’ll truly get to soar. I’ve always been drawn to Emily’s risk-taking, genre-bending attitude and style. I mean, brains and bangs? There’s nobody cooler. This one’s going to be so much fun.”

Bill Damaschke, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, said, “Emily is an enduring pop-culture icon of individuality and empowerment, and Pamela Ribon has a singular and iconic voice. What an honor it is for us as Warner Bros. Pictures Animation to partner with Bad Robot, Rob [Reger] and Trevor [Duke-Moretz] in bringing Emily the Strange to the big screen.”