Emma Samms to Return to ‘General Hospital’

Holly Sutton is returning to Port Charles in early September when actress Emma Samms reprises the fan-favorite character in the latest season of “General Hospital.”

Samms first joined the ABC soap opera in 1972. The character of Holly would go on to have a one night stand with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) after being seen skinny dipping in the woods while he was mourning the loss of Laura (Genie Francis).

Holly would later find out that Luke was presumed dead and that she was pregnant. She would go on to fall in love with and marry Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), but it turned out Luke was actually alive. When last seen in 2023, Holly returned to Australia after her attempt to rekindle a romance with Robert failed.

Samms’ other notable roles include Fallon Carrington Colby in “Dynasty” and “The Colbys” and Lea McKenzie in “Goliath Awaits.”

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on specific plot details around Samms’ return as Holly.

In addition to Samms, other returning cast members will include Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer and Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing.

“General Hospital” is executive produced by Frank Valentini, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor serving as co-head writers. The series airs weekdays on ABC and also streams on Hulu.

Variety was first to report the news.