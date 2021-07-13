Watch the Emmy Nominations Livestream Here (Video)

Just because one cut the cord doesn’t mean they don’t love TV — cost-conscious consumers just don’t love paying for it, right? Well, we’ve got good news for our unplugged readers: You can watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations right here.

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) will have the honor of announcing the nominees on Tuesday morning. They’ll be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

With last year’s big winners, “Schitt’s Creek” and “Watchmen,” wrapped and “Succession” not eligible, expect lots of new names (we’re banking on “Ted Lasso,” for one).

For now, readers can comb through our predictions in the comedy, drama and limited series and movies categories, courtesy of TheWrap’s awards expert, Steve Pond.

Watch the nominations unfold via the live stream here or above. The stream will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

The 73rd Emmys Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2021. Cedric the Entertainer will host the event, which will take place in front of a limited audience. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.